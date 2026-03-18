Meet Fran: Taraji P. Henson Stars As The Only Person Mad About Fanatics Casino Rewards In New Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Fran: the one person at Fanatics Casino who can't stand how rewarding it is. Today, Fanatics Casino unveils“The House Always Rewards,” a new brand platform debuting through a national campaign starring Academy Award–nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as a no-nonsense accountant on a mission to put an end to the casino's runaway generosity. Flipping a long-standing casino trope on its head, the campaign makes one thing clear: at Fanatics Casino, the house doesn't just win, it gives back, constantly and unapologetically.

Titled“The House Always Rewards,” the ad introduces Fran as an unlikely anti-hero: sharp, relentless, and increasingly dismayed by how rewarding Fanatics Casino has become. While players celebrate daily free spins, FanCash giveaways, and massive wins, Fran does the opposite and attempts to dismantle the rewards system from the inside, one denied invoice and shredded idea at a time.

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“Fran is the last person who wants a casino to be this generous, and that's exactly what sets Fanatics Casino apart,” said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming.“Taraji brings a sharp wit and grounded relatability that makes Fran instantly recognizable, even when she's actively trying to sabotage us. She's the perfect foil for a platform built around repeatedly rewarding players.”

The rollout began with a dramatic teaser spot that name-drops the mysterious“Fran,” stoking curiosity ahead of the full campaign launch. The platform officially debuts today with new:30 and:15 broadcast spots, supported by a:90 digital film that follows Fran's crusade to shut down Fanatics Casino Rewards.

In the:90 hero spot, viewers meet Fran inside a Fanatics office as she reels over the scale of rewards being given away. From storming engineering rooms to denying shipments of FanCash and attempting to“disconnect the giveaway server,” Fran's efforts escalate while wins and celebrations continue all around her. The campaign culminates with Fran confronting the ultimate reality: no matter what she does, the rewards keep coming.

Additional:30 and:15“Bonus Rounds” spots spotlight Fanatics Casino's FanCash Spins Bonus Rounds feature, with Fran once again visibly distressed by how rewarding the experience has become while coworkers casually enjoy cake and watch players level up toward top prizes.

The campaign marks the first chapter in an ongoing creative partnership, with Henson set to continue as Fran across future Fanatics Casino campaigns, building a long-term character and comedic universe around the brand's rewards-first promise.“The House Always Rewards” launches nationwide across TV, online video, social, digital, out-of-home, and influencer activations, reinforcing a simple truth at every turn: at Fanatics Casino, the house doesn't just win, it always rewards.

Available only in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Fanatics Casino app can be downloaded on iOS and Android or played online here. Fanatics Casino players can explore a wide array of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots and video poker. Fanatics Casino offers a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience with the following features:



Bonus Rounds: They say the house always wins, but at Fanatics Casino the House Always Rewards. Fanatics Casino is introducing FanCash Spins Bonus Rounds that will give players even more chances to win top prizes. Bonus Rounds has three levels and as you advance, your chance of winning better prizes improves.

Unlock the world of FanCash: Last year, Fanatics Casino awarded more than $33 million in FanCash to players. When you play with Fanatics Casino, players can earn FanCash on every spin, hand or roll, as long as they wager. Flip your FanCash into Casino Credit, Bonus Bets, exclusive apparel and so much more.

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Live Dealer Action: Engage with professional dealers in real-time through our live casino feature. Experience the excitement of live blackjack, roulette and baccarat, all from the comfort of your home. Expanded Game Portfolio: In an effort to deliver a world class gaming experience, Fanatics Casino has more than 2,500 games from 40 game providers and 100 studios including: White Hat Studios, Light and Wonder, IGT PlayDigitalTM, Evolution, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Games Global, Everi, Inspired, AGS, Gaming Realms, Aristocrat and Bragg.



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About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

About Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson is an Academy Award–nominated actor, producer, #1 New York Times bestselling author, mental health advocate, and entrepreneur with a globally celebrated career spanning film, television, and stage. Henson will make her Broadway stage debut alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen's production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone by August Wilson later this year. She previously earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2024 as a producer on Jaja's African Hair Braiding. In October 2025, Henson signed a two-picture deal with Netflix, where she will also produce through her company, TPH Entertainment. In 2025, Henson starred in Tyler Perry's Straw for Netflix, which debuted as the #1 film globally on the platform. In 2024, Taraji starred in Peacock's limited series Fight Night, which premiered as the most-watched debut in the platform's history and earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Henson first rose to prominence with her breakout role in Hustle & Flow. She later received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Her additional film credits include Hidden Figures, The Color Purple, Think Like a Man, Proud Mary, No Good Deed, and Acrimony. On television, she won a Golden Globe Award and received multiple Emmy nominations for her iconic role as Cookie Lyon on the hit series Empire. Beyond her work onscreen, Henson is the founder of the Boris L. Henson Foundation, which works to normalize and improve access to mental health services in Black communities, and the award-winning beauty brand TPH by Taraji, as well as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator for Seven Daughters Moscato. She is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Around the Way Girl and the #1 New York Times bestselling children's book You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!).

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