AI Tech Stock Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT ).

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT ) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list in today's trading, currently trading at 0.9561 + 0.1791, gaining over 23% on a volume of 99 million shares. The stock has a morning high of $0.99.

Datavault AI announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025 prior to market open on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Following the release, Datavault AI will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in (US): 1-877-405-1216

Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8336

Webcast Access: Click Here

Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley and CFO Brett Moyer will be presenting.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT ) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching real-world physical objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

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