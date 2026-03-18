AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains On News Of Potential Homeland Security Applications Of Advanced Unmanned Aerial Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave is making moves in today's trading, currently at $7.41, up $0.63, gaining 9.29% as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $7.49.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that, as part of its broader international market development efforts, the company recently conducted technology briefings and product presentations with government representatives in Latin America regarding potential homeland security and public safety applications of advanced unmanned aerial technologies.

The discussions were intended to introduce VisionWave's expanding autonomous systems portfolio and demonstrate technologies designed to support a range of operational scenarios, including border monitoring, disaster response, emergency management, aerial surveillance, and public safety operations. During these presentations, VisionWave showcased technologies developed within its ecosystem, including specialized aerial payload systems developed by SolarDrone and compact ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) platforms developed by VisionWave's portfolio companies.

VisionWave believes that several regions in Latin America may represent emerging markets for advanced aerial technologies supporting public safety, environmental monitoring, infrastructure protection, and emergency response. The company noted that the engagements were informational and exploratory in nature and do not represent procurement decisions, commercial agreements, or commitments by any government authority. These presentations are part of VisionWave's ongoing efforts to introduce its technologies to government and institutional stakeholders worldwide.

VisionWave's autonomous systems strategy is designed to integrate aerial platforms, specialized payload technologies, and infrastructure intelligence capabilities into a unified technology ecosystem supporting both government and commercial markets. The company believes that combining aerial sensing technologies with infrastructure monitoring and maintenance capabilities positions VisionWave to address a growing global demand for integrated solutions across security, environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure sectors.

VisionWave also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services. The transaction also includes the appointment of Amos Cohen, founder and controlling shareholder of Junko Solar, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.

Transaction Highlights

SolarDrone to acquire 51% of Junko Solar Agreed company valuation of $400,000 Total consideration of $204,000 Transaction structured in three staged payments Junko Solar's solar maintenance activity to be integrated into SolarDrone operations

Junko Solar operates in the rapidly expanding solar infrastructure services sector, providing specialized cleaning and maintenance solutions designed to improve solar panel efficiency and operational performance.

Under the agreement, Amos Cohen will lead SolarDrone as Chief Executive Officer, bringing operational experience and industry relationships within the solar services sector.

Mr. Cohen will oversee SolarDrone's operational growth and the integration of Junko Solar's business activity while supporting the continued expansion of SolarDrone's technology platform.

SolarDrone was established within the VisionWave ecosystem as part of the company's broader autonomous systems initiative focused on developing advanced aerial technologies and specialized payload systems designed for both commercial and homeland security applications.

VisionWave continues to expand SolarDrone's capabilities across multiple domains, including:

autonomous aerial systems specialized aerial payload technologies infrastructure monitoring solutions solar energy infrastructure services

The integration of Junko Solar's operational expertise is expected to strengthen SolarDrone's ability to deliver scalable maintenance solutions within the rapidly growing global solar energy sector.

Full News

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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