The 'New Sunshine Strategy' Gains Tangible Results, Sunshine Insurance Group Delivers A High-Quality 2025 Performance Report



HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On March 16, Sunshine Insurance officially released its 2025 annual results report. The report shows that in 2025, amid the insurance industry's ongoing transformation and a complex market environment, Sunshine Insurance remained firmly focused on its high-quality development goals and continued to advance the implementation of its“New Sunshine Strategy” Through prudent operations, the company achieved simultaneous improvements in quality and efficiency, delivering a strong performance marked by both depth and warmth. At the strategic level, Sunshine Insurance has, since 2023, been fully implementing its“New Sunshine Strategy” of“Technological Sunshine, Valuable Sunshine, and Caring Sunshine”, guiding its development with strategic determination. This strategy integrates technological empowerment, value creation, and customer service throughout the entire business process, gradually building a differentiated competitive advantage. In terms of“Technological Sunshine”, Sunshine Insurance created a form of new quality productivity in insurance with distinctive Sunshine characteristics with“Robotics Engineering” and“Data Engineering” as its core initiatives. In terms of“Robotics Engineering”, the Company advanced the deployment of its“AI+” strategy across 12 business segments in three key areas: sales, services, and management. A large number of core AI applications have been successfully implemented, significantly optimizing user experience while improving quality, efficiency, and operational management capabilities. In terms of“Data Engineering”, the Company innovatively established a“siphon-style database”, connecting the entire process of data collection, analysis, and application to create a self-driven closed-loop data operation system. This enables data to truly become the“source of vitality” driving business growth. The Company also focuses on unlocking data value throughout the entire customer lifecycle, promoting deep scenario-based applications and enabling the large-scale release of data value. In terms of“Valuable Sunshine”, Sunshine Life focused on profit-source management and asset-liability matching, and steadily advanced the management of the“three margins”. Adhering to coordinated development across multiple business lines, it deepened the“One Body, Two Wings” strategy, continuously optimized its product structure, and accelerated the transformation of its sales force. Sunshine Property and Casualty (P&C) continued to take the“Mortality Table Project” as a core initiative to enhance its capabilities in risk pricing, resource allocation and cost management, further strengthening the foundation for sustainable development. In terms of asset management, the Group adheres to the philosophy of long-term investment and value investment, with asset-liability coordination as the core principle. The Group continued to optimize its investment portfolio structure and steadily enhanced its capability to achieve scientific matching and dynamic coordination between assets and liabilities, striving to obtain stable returns across economic cycles. At the same time, the Group fully leverages the characteristics and advantages of insurance funds as“patient capital”, aligns closely with the strategic direction of the“15th Five-Year Plan”, and actively advances the“five priorities” in the financial sector. In terms of“Caring Sunshine”, focusing on the needs of the silver-haired demographic, Sunshine Life Insurance launched 12 dedicated products under the“Better Life” series, delivering innovative breakthroughs in product design, eligible age, benefit payout structures and supporting services. In addition, the Company comprehensively upgraded its home-based elderly care services, effectively enhancing the sense of gain, happiness, and security among senior customers. Sunshine P&C Insurance introduced auto insurance claims service robot, enabling round-the-clock online response, intelligent guidance, and full-process support throughout the claims process, significantly improving the service experience for auto insurance claims customers. The Company also continued to deepen the implementation of the“Partnership Action” risk management service, with dedicated services further expanded to cover the onshore wind power sector, thereby further enhancing the capability and quality of its risk management services. Benefiting from the ongoing implementation of the“New Sunshine Strategy” and the comprehensive development of its core capabilities, in 2025 Sunshine Insurance's three core businesses-life insurance, property & casualty insurance, and asset management-worked in synergy, achieving comprehensive improvement in operational efficiency and effectiveness, continuously strengthening core competitiveness, and maintaining steady and robust high-quality development. Overall, guided by the“New Sunshine Strategy”, Sunshine Insurance achieved coordinated growth in scale, value and efficiency in 2025, while continuously improving the quality and effectiveness of its operations. Looking ahead, Sunshine Insurance will remain committed to the core mission of insurance, further advance the implementation of the“New Sunshine Strategy”, promote the coordinated development of its diversified businesses, and steadily embark on a new journey of high-quality development, contributing more Sunshine's strength to the industry and society.

