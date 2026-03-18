Laserfiche Announces 2026 Run Smarter® Award Winners

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Laserfiche - the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management - today announced the winners of the 2026 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards.

These awards celebrate the visionaries and trailblazers who are redefining the possible, using Laserfiche to break down operational silos and catalyze a new era of enterprise-wide productivity. From a large city reimagining criminal justice to a financial services firm's innovative use of AI for smarter service delivery: The winners enhance productivity, reimagine processes and improve lives with Laserfiche technology.

“The true power of Laserfiche has always been in how it unlocks value - whether that is through delivering actionable intelligence, cost savings, or reclaimed time to put toward innovation,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche.“This year's honorees are at the forefront of information management, with many of them leveraging cloud and AI technology to modernize processes and achieve business transformation.”

Congratulations to the 2026 Run Smarter Award winners:

Doug Haubert, City Prosecutor, Long Beach City Prosecutor's Office: Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary of the Year Young Lee, Information Systems Analyst, City of Camarillo, California: Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Priya Karthick, Enterprise IT Technologist, Texas A&M Technology Services: Laserfiche Champion of the Year Choctaw Nation IT Tribal Solutions: Best Program ROI Palo Alto Unified School District Information Services: Change Maker of the Year Kansas State University: Laserfiche Program of the Year, U.S./Canada Albany Trustee Company Limited: Laserfiche Program of the Year, EMEA City of Tucson Department Applications Team: Laserfiche Team of the Year

Learn more about the Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners here.

Laserfiche will celebrate the winners during the 2026 Empower conference. Click here to register for the conference.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises - Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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