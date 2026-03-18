Walton Global Launches U.S. Land Fund For International Investors

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Walton Global (“Walton”), a leading real estate investment, land banking and land asset management company, announces the launch of the U.S. Land Income & Growth Fund for offshore investors. The fund is a private investment vehicle focused on income generation and long-term capital appreciation through U.S. residential land aimed at resolving the housing supply imbalance across the country.

The fund completed its first close in October 2025 and is structured for international investors, seeking exposure to U.S. real assets. The launch follows Walton Global's earlier introductions of a publicly offered fund in Japan and a registered investment vehicle in Hong Kong, reflecting continued overseas demand for U.S. land-backed strategies.

The hybrid strategy provides short- to mid-term financing to large national U.S. homebuilders in positions that are secured by first-lien interests in residential land, with the land title held as collateral, generating income from interest payments. At the same time, the fund acquires pre-development residential land in U.S. metropolitan areas characterized by population growth, housing undersupply, and sustained homebuilder demand

“The fund is intended for institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking stable income and long-term growth through U.S. real asset exposure,” said Tim Haywood, Managing Director, Middle East at Walton Global.“Walton Global has decades of experience identifying assets that are positioned for value creation through entitlement progress and eventual sale to builders.”

The strategy is designed for earlier opportunities in the housing value chain, where capital is secured by land rather than finished housing or consumer demand. For international investors, U.S. residential land offers exposure to long-term housing demand with a structure that emphasizes asset backing and capital discipline. The focus on land-secured positions is intended to limit reliance on leverage or market timing, which has become a priority for investors amid ongoing market volatility.

The fund has been certified as Shariah-compliant by Masryef Advisory, expanding access for investors with Islamic finance and ethical investment mandates that require tangible, asset-backed structures.

The U.S. Land Income & Growth Fund is available to qualified investors through multiple global investment platforms including: Swissquote, Moventum, Capital Platforms, Momentum, Capital International Group, Universal Platform, Veri-Global, and Veritas Life.

Additionally, the fund is registered in the Cayman Islands and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and is managed by U.S. Land Manager (BVI) Limited, an affiliate of Walton's parent company, with Walton Global Holdings, LLC responsible for sourcing, structuring, and managing land-related activities.

About Walton Global

Walton Global is a privately-owned, leading land asset management and global real estate investment company with more than 85,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada, totaling $4.54 billion. With more than 47 years of experience, Walton has a proven track record of land investment projects within the path of growth in the fastest-growing metropolitan areas. A total of $2.96 billion has been distributed to over 87,000 investors located in 91 countries. The company works closely with top U.S. home builders, developers and industry partners. Business lines include fixed-income products, builder land financing, development projects, DST offerings, and various fund structures. For more information, visit walton.

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