Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026 Ends With Record-Breaking Visitors, Showcasing Love For The Written Word In Challenging Ti...

Big Bad Wolf Books has concluded its 2026 Dubai edition, bringing to a close a large-scale literary showcase that featured over one million books under one roof at Dubai Studio City. The book fair, held under the theme“beyond noise”, has been marked as a massive initiative to make reading more accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant across communities in the city and beyond.

Speaking on the conclusion of this book fair, Mr. Andrew Yap, Co-Founder and CEO of Big Bad Wolf Books, said,“We are happy to deliver a remarkable showcase this time with the highest participation in the history of the Big Bad Wolf. This year's edition placed renewed emphasis on reading as a tool for focus, learning, and personal growth in an increasingly distracted world. Beyond the scale of the sale, the event underscored the role of books in shaping creativity, encouraging expression, and building lasting reading habits.”

“Reading is where ideas begin, but what's equally important is what people choose to do with those ideas. Programmes like STAGE WRITE at the book fair initiated that next step, encouraging people to create, express, and share their voices. When a story moves from the page to a live performance, it shows how powerful reading can be as a starting point for creativity and real-world impact,” he added.

“The preferences of this year's attendees highlighted a strong inclination towards both early learning and leisure reading. Families showed particular interest in children's board books and activity books, reflecting a growing focus on building reading habits early and reducing screen time. At the same time, fiction and young adult titles saw high engagement, especially among teenagers and young professionals gravitating towards contemporary and popular reads,” Mr. Yap further said.

“Overall, the diversity of the offering encouraged readers to explore across genres, with many visitors actively discovering new titles and building personal libraries rather than shopping with a fixed list,” he added.

According to him, workshops and storytelling sessions held on the sidelines of the book fair attracted overwhelming interest from participants.“We offered visitors opportunities to engage more deeply with stories. From guided writing sessions to live storytelling experiences for young adults and adults alike, these programmes reinforced reading as an interactive and shared experience rather than a solitary activity.”

The STAGE WRITE 2026 workshop was a 48-hour playwriting initiative that challenged participants to develop original short plays from scratch. The winning play is now set to be professionally staged at X Fest 2026 in collaboration with The Junction, bringing the writer's work to life for a live audience and extending the journey from reading and writing into performance.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf Books continues to stand out for its accessibility-driven model. With prices starting from AED 2 and discounts reaching up to 95%, the brand's approach aims to remove cost as a barrier to reading and encourage families to build and sustain home libraries. The Bargains Section, a staple of the Big Bad Wolf experience globally, further supports this by offering a curated mix of hidden gems, nostalgic favourites, and accessible gifting options.

More than just a large-scale book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books continues to position itself as a platform for discovery and inspiration, where readers of all ages can explore new ideas, develop creative skills, and reconnect with the value of reading.

As the Dubai edition concludes, the impact extends beyond the venue, reflected in renewed reading habits, creative exploration, and a growing community of readers choosing to move, even briefly, beyond the noise.

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. What began as a bold idea to make books more affordable has since grown into the World's Biggest Book Sale - and a global reading advocacy movement.

More than just a book sale, Big Bad Wolf champions access to reading by bringing millions of books to communities at unprecedented prices. Since its inception, the sale has toured over 55 cities across 17 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Kenya, and most recently, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - with no signs of slowing down.

Big Bad Wolf offers books at extraordinary discounts, reaching up to 95% off in selected markets. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to cultivate reading habits worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible to everyone.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf believes in the transformative power of books - to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, empower minds, and encourage people to dream beyond their circumstances. By removing price barriers, Big Bad Wolf continues to create meaningful pathways to reading for readers of all ages, across cultures and borders.

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