Elliptic Integrates With Tempo, The Payments-First Blockchain

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Elliptic, the leader in digital asset decisioning, today announced full blockchain coverage for Tempo, the payments-first Layer-1 blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. With this integration, compliance and investigation teams gain full visibility into one of the most significant expansions of real-world financial activity onto blockchain infrastructure.

"We're excited to have Elliptic providing compliance infrastructure on Tempo from day one. As payments move onchain at scale, builders and their customers need real-time tools to meet regulatory requirements without slowing down." – Nischay Upadhyayula, GTM, Tempo

Tempo is a Layer-1 blockchain designed for real-world payments at scale, with sub-second finality and high throughput. Incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, Tempo is built for the transaction volumes that global commerce demands. Elliptic's blockchain analytics platform is purpose-built to analyse on-chain data at this scale.

“Tempo's payment-specific blockchain infrastructure reflects what we've been saying for years: Digital assets are moving from experimental to foundational,” said Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic.

“Tempo isn't designed for thousands of transactions per day. It's designed for more than 100,000 transactions per second, as agents, businesses and consumers increasingly transact on chain. Elliptic's infrastructure is purpose-built to handle data at this scale. Our Tempo integration gives compliance teams the visibility they need as blockchain payments grow exponentially.”

Through this integration, Elliptic's customers gain the same comprehensive monitoring and investigation capabilities on Tempo as on other blockchains. Customers can:

Screen wallet addresses in real time for exposure to sanctions and illicit activity Trace cross-chain fund flows between Tempo and other blockchains Monitor stablecoin transactions across Tempo's high-throughput infrastructure Access historical and real-time data for compliance workflows and case management Maintain consistent compliance standards across blockchain networks

Elliptic continually expands coverage to support major blockchains, serving 500+ financial institutions, exchanges, and regulators worldwide.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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