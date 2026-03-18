BTC Hits $76,000 & ETH Jumps 15%

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The pack followed the alpha dog, Bitcoin (BTC), in its trek higher, as it climbed from sub-$70,000 last Wednesday to a high above $76,000 on Tuesday. The 8% rally on the 7-day chart that capped off a strong six-week surge that saw King Crypto rise 25% from the February lows around $60,000.

This upward momentum broke through the upper boundary of a multi-week consolidation range and cleared the 50-day EMA, shifting the short-term technical structure from neutral to bullish for many analysts.

Pivotal to the momentum behind this move has been institutional accumulation, highlighted by Strategy's ongoing purchases, with the firm adding nearly 18,000 BTC in the prior week alone as part of its ambitious 1-million-BTC target by year-end.

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows also contributed meaningfully, with monthly figures approaching $2.8 billion in recent reports. In the derivatives market, short liquidations totaling over $113 million amplified the rally during a sharp intraday spike.

Geopolitical developments also played a role, particularly tensions in the Middle East involving the US and Iran, which have positioned Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset amid broader market volatility. Overall, macro signals, including expectations around the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision and potential easing of oil-related pressures, have further supported risk-on sentiment.

These developments have made analysts cautiously optimistic in the near term. On average, the predicted price action is between $73,000 and $81,000 through late March, with $75,000–$80,000 cited as realistic if BTC holds above $70,000–$72,000 support. A daily close above the April 2025 low near $74,441 would open the path to $76,700 and eventually $80,000.

Taking a step back, while the longer-term downtrend line has not yet been fully invalidated, the combination of institutional demand, liquidation mechanics, and macro tailwinds suggests continued upside bias provided BTC holds above the March 11 low of $68,980.

Factors that could spoil the rally include a hawkish Fed stance or renewed geopolitical escalation, which could test $70,000 support level. Overall, the near-term outlook leans constructive, framing the current price action as the strongest sustained rally of 2026 so far.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $74,270, an increase of 6.65% on the 7-day chart Outperforms Bitcoin

Closely following Bitcoin's rebound, but with more upside, is Ether (ETH), which surged more than 15% over the past week to trade at approximately $2,430. From the February 6 low of $1,741, ETH has now climbed more than 33%.

The rally followed a month-long consolidation period that oscillated around the $2,000 support/resistance level. A strong push by bulls on Sunday and Monday managed to break through the key resistance level at $2,200, allowing ETH to hit a six-week high and outpace Bitcoin in the short-term altcoin rotation.

Institutions also had a hand in elevating Ether higher. BitMine, for instance, has purchased roughly 122,000 ETH worth hundreds of millions in recent weeks, providing steady demand.

Spot Ethereum ETF inflows exceeded $160 million in the strongest week since January, with BlackRock's staking-focused ETF adding tens of millions more.

The Ether staking rate now stands at about 30% of total supply, tightening the available float and supporting price floors. Network upgrades on the Glamsterdam roadmap and improving DeFi metrics have added fundamental tailwinds, while broader risk-on sentiment from equities and easing macro pressures has lifted the entire crypto complex.

Analyst consensus points towards continued recovery. Immediate targets sit between $2,400–$2,500, with $2,584 (a key downtrend line) and $2,700–$2,800 possible on sustained momentum and any dovish signals from the Fed. The daily close above $2,150 has invalidated recent bearish structures, so don't be surprised if there is a short squeeze Take

While Ethereum remains well below its 2025 peaks and faces longer-term challenges such as softer on-chain activity in some metrics, the combination of ETF demand, supply dynamics, and technical higher lows signals a potential trend reversal. Citi recently revised its 12-month target to $3,175, which reflects tempered expectations amid regulatory delays, but overall, near-term views are more upbeat, contingent on macro support and continued institutional flows.

All eyes are now on the Fed's March 18 rate decisions. Dovish guidance could accelerate gains for all cryptos, while hawkish tones might trigger a retest of recent supports. As March progresses, the interplay of these factors will determine whether the current rallies evolve into sustained uptrends or remain range-bound recoveries.

At the time of writing, Ether trades at $2,331, an increase of 14.55% on the 7-day chart.