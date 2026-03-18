Swiss Man Committed To Secure Clinic For Therapy Over Antisemitic Attacks

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the court followed the prosecution's request to declare the man not criminally responsible due to his mental illness. Judges ordered compulsory institutional therapy in a closed facility.

It found that the accused had committed assault and engaged in punishable preparatory acts aimed at causing serious bodily harm.

The first incidents occurred on December 8, 2024. That day, the man pursued and violently slapped an Orthodox Jew in a neighbourhood with a large Jewish community. He also attempted to snatch a passer‐by's bag in the same area.

Four days later, on December 12, he went to the grounds of a Jewish school and punched a young person in the ear. He then roamed around a nearby synagogue while armed with a kitchen knife. According to the prosecution, he intended to seriously injure members of the Jewish community.

Security staff at the synagogue spotted him and alerted police. The man left the premises but was arrested shortly afterwards and subsequently spent 18 months in pre‐trial detention.

This content was published on Feb 6, 2026 The Kosovar who attacked an Orthodox Jew in Zurich on Monday should no longer be in Switzerland, the migration authorities of canton Zurich said on Thursday. He is still here due to lengthy proceedings.