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Swiss Man Committed To Secure Clinic For Therapy Over Antisemitic Attacks

Swiss Man Committed To Secure Clinic For Therapy Over Antisemitic Attacks


2026-03-18 02:08:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A Zurich district court has ordered that a 27-year-old Swiss man be placed in a secure clinic to undergo psychiatric treatment after he assaulted Orthodox Jews and prepared an antisemitic knife attack that was thwarted in December 2024. The court found that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss man committed to secure clinic for therapy over antisemitic attacks This content was published on March 18, 2026 - 10:14 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zürcher Gericht ordnet Therapie für Synagogen-Angreifer an Original Read more: Zürcher Gericht ordnet Therapie für Synagogen-Angreif

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In a ruling published on Tuesday, the court followed the prosecution's request to declare the man not criminally responsible due to his mental illness. Judges ordered compulsory institutional therapy in a closed facility.

It found that the accused had committed assault and engaged in punishable preparatory acts aimed at causing serious bodily harm.

Attacks on two dates

The first incidents occurred on December 8, 2024. That day, the man pursued and violently slapped an Orthodox Jew in a neighbourhood with a large Jewish community. He also attempted to snatch a passer‐by's bag in the same area.

Four days later, on December 12, he went to the grounds of a Jewish school and punched a young person in the ear. He then roamed around a nearby synagogue while armed with a kitchen knife. According to the prosecution, he intended to seriously injure members of the Jewish community.

Security staff at the synagogue spotted him and alerted police. The man left the premises but was arrested shortly afterwards and subsequently spent 18 months in pre‐trial detention.

More More Anti-Semitic attacker in Zurich should have been deported long ago

This content was published on Feb 6, 2026 The Kosovar who attacked an Orthodox Jew in Zurich on Monday should no longer be in Switzerland, the migration authorities of canton Zurich said on Thursday. He is still here due to lengthy proceedings.

Read more: Anti-Semitic attacker in Zurich should have been deported lon

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