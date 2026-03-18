SWISS Cancels Hundreds Of Flights This Summer Due To Pilot Shortage
-
Deutsch
de
Swiss streicht im Sommer erneut hunderte Flüge
Original
Read more: Swiss streicht im Sommer erneut hunderte F
A total of 326 flights will be cancelled, a SWISS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the industry online site Aerotelegraph. The cuts will affect around 0.4% of the airline's total flight offer.
The problem has improved since last year when 1,400 flights had to be cancelled between April and October, or 1.5% of the total number of flights.More More SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot shortage
This content was published on May 16, 2025 Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots.Read more: SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot sho
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment