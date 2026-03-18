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SWISS Cancels Hundreds Of Flights This Summer Due To Pilot Shortage

SWISS Cancels Hundreds Of Flights This Summer Due To Pilot Shortage


2026-03-18 02:08:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights this summer due to a shortage of cockpit staff as well as technical and structural bottlenecks. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: SWISS cancels hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage This content was published on March 18, 2026 - 12:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Swiss streicht im Sommer erneut hunderte Flüge Original Read more: Swiss streicht im Sommer erneut hunderte F

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A total of 326 flights will be cancelled, a SWISS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the industry online site Aerotelegraph. The cuts will affect around 0.4% of the airline's total flight offer.

The problem has improved since last year when 1,400 flights had to be cancelled between April and October, or 1.5% of the total number of flights.

More More SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot shortage

This content was published on May 16, 2025 Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots.

Read more: SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot sho

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