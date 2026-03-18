SWISS Cancels Hundreds Of Flights This Summer Due To Pilot Shortage

A total of 326 flights will be cancelled, a SWISS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the industry online site Aerotelegraph. The cuts will affect around 0.4% of the airline's total flight offer.

The problem has improved since last year when 1,400 flights had to be cancelled between April and October, or 1.5% of the total number of flights.

This content was published on May 16, 2025 Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots.