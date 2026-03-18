Five Swiss Return Home After Seychelles Sinking, Two Still Missing

For reasons of data protection and privacy, no further details can be given. However, it is known that two Swiss nationals have been missing since the boat they were on sank off the Seychelles archipelago in the Indian Ocean on March 13. Five others were rescued.

According to information from the National Maritime Safety Authority, the sailing boat Galatea sank off the island of Marie-Louise. The cause of the accident has not yet been clarified. According to media reports, the captain was detained by police.

This content was published on Mar 15, 2026 Two Swiss nationals are missing following the sinking of a boat near the Seychelles archipelago. Five others were rescued.