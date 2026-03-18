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Heavy Traffic Expected In Switzerland Over Easter

Heavy Traffic Expected In Switzerland Over Easter


2026-03-18 02:08:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Motorists travelling to southern Switzerland over the Easter weekend should expect long delays. Traffic will already be heavy on the weekend before Easter on March 28-29. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Heavy traffic expected in Switzerland over Easter This content was published on March 18, 2026 - 16:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à prévoir Original Read more: Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à pre

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Some routes will be busy from Friday March 27, particularly the Gotthard (A2) and San Bernardino (A13) motorways, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.

There will also be heavy traffic in the central Plateau region and on access roads to tourist areas. In French-speaking Switzerland, the motorways between Châtel-Saint-Denis and Vevey (A12) and between Vevey and Valais (A9) will be particularly busy.

More More Tourism accounts for quarter of total traffic in Switzerland

This content was published on Dec 6, 2024 More than half of the traffic in Switzerland is attributable to mobility for leisure and tourism, according to a report.

Read more: Tourism accounts for quarter of total traffic in Switze

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