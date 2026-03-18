Heavy Traffic Expected In Switzerland Over Easter

Some routes will be busy from Friday March 27, particularly the Gotthard (A2) and San Bernardino (A13) motorways, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.

There will also be heavy traffic in the central Plateau region and on access roads to tourist areas. In French-speaking Switzerland, the motorways between Châtel-Saint-Denis and Vevey (A12) and between Vevey and Valais (A9) will be particularly busy.

This content was published on Dec 6, 2024 More than half of the traffic in Switzerland is attributable to mobility for leisure and tourism, according to a report.