Heavy Traffic Expected In Switzerland Over Easter
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Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à prévoir
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Read more: Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à pre
Some routes will be busy from Friday March 27, particularly the Gotthard (A2) and San Bernardino (A13) motorways, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.
There will also be heavy traffic in the central Plateau region and on access roads to tourist areas. In French-speaking Switzerland, the motorways between Châtel-Saint-Denis and Vevey (A12) and between Vevey and Valais (A9) will be particularly busy.More More Tourism accounts for quarter of total traffic in Switzerland
This content was published on Dec 6, 2024 More than half of the traffic in Switzerland is attributable to mobility for leisure and tourism, according to a report.Read more: Tourism accounts for quarter of total traffic in Switze
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