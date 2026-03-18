Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lonza To Relocate Around 40 Jobs From Switzerland To India

Lonza To Relocate Around 40 Jobs From Switzerland To India


2026-03-18 02:08:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss biopharmaceutical contract manufacturer Lonza plans to relocate around 40 jobs, including some from Visp in canton Valais, to the Indian city of Hyderabad by the end of 2026. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lonza to relocate around 40 jobs from Switzerland to India This content was published on March 18, 2026 - 16:21 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Lonza va délocaliser une quarantaine d'emplois en Inde Original Read more: Lonza va délocaliser une quarantaine d'emplois en

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Lonza is extending its centralised services model, which currently covers finance, human resources, IT and purchasing, to take on additional functions such as quality (control), supply chain and marketing,” said the Lonza press office, contacted by the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.

More More Pharma supply chains Lonza sells off its capsules division to British firm

This content was published on Mar 7, 2026 The Swiss firm is selling its capsules and health ingredients business to Lone Star Funds for CHF2.3 billion ($3 billion).

Read more: Lonza sells off its capsules division to British

MENAFN18032026000210011054ID1110879403



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search