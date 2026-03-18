Lonza To Relocate Around 40 Jobs From Switzerland To India
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Lonza va délocaliser une quarantaine d'emplois en Inde
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“Lonza is extending its centralised services model, which currently covers finance, human resources, IT and purchasing, to take on additional functions such as quality (control), supply chain and marketing,” said the Lonza press office, contacted by the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.More More Pharma supply chains Lonza sells off its capsules division to British firm
This content was published on Mar 7, 2026 The Swiss firm is selling its capsules and health ingredients business to Lone Star Funds for CHF2.3 billion ($3 billion).Read more: Lonza sells off its capsules division to British
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