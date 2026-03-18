Darwin AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Darwin AG launches commercialization of Multi-Cancer Check - a blood test for early detection of 13 types of cancer

18.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News Darwin AG launches commercialization of Multi-Cancer Check - a blood test for early detection of 13 types of cancer Munich, March 18, 2026 - Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) today announced the launch of its innovative Multi-Cancer Check blood test for early cancer detection. The test was developed in collaboration with Wholomics GmbH and will initially be sold primarily through the Company's 70% subsidiary NovoMedic GmbH. The Multi-Cancer Check is based on innovative liquid biopsy technology and multi-omics analysis with its performance data setting new standards in preventive oncology. The Multi-Cancer Check is a non-invasive and highly specific blood test for cancer diagnosis that can detect molecular signals from several types of tumors simultaneously. Unlike many currently available liquid biopsy tests that focus on individual types of cancer, the Multi-Cancer Check allows for broad pre-screening for a total of 13 common types of cancer, including colon, uterus, ovarian, lung, and bladder cancer, thus enabling the detection of a particularly wide range of solid tumors. In a validation study, the Multi-Cancer Check demonstrated very high sensitivity, especially in early stages of cancer, combined with excellent specificity. The test thus sets a new standard in non-invasive, blood-based early cancer detection. A total of 862 samples, including 440 confirmed cancer cases, were analyzed. The test achieved a sensitivity of 80.7% with a specificity of 99.1% and showed a sensitivity of 82.5% even in stage I. The Multi-Cancer Check produced only three false positive results. “We are very pleased to introduce the Multi-Cancer Check, a first-class test for early cancer detection, to the market,” says CEO Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer. "Cancer survival rates depend largely on how early the disease is detected. Our test was developed precisely for this purpose, to identify cancer with high accuracy even before symptoms appear. We are convinced that the Multi-Cancer Check, with its combination of high sensitivity in early stages and very high specificity, as well as its ability to detect different types of cancer, can make a decisive contribution to preventive medicine." The Multi-Cancer Check is based on a sophisticated multi-omics analysis in which more than 150 metabolites, lipoproteins, and other biomarkers are examined using nuclear magnetic resonance. The molecular signatures are evaluated using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by cooperation partner Wholomics GmbH. The test detects common molecular signals from various solid tumors without clearly localizing the organ of origin. Positive test results should therefore be confirmed by diagnostic imaging procedures. The global market for liquid biopsies, i.e., non-invasive biopsies or blood tests for early cancer detection and therapy monitoring, is currently estimated at around USD 7 billion and, according to market studies, is expected to grow to over USD 22 billion by 2034, corresponding to an annual growth rate of around 14%.[1] Growth is being driven in particular by the increasing use of minimally invasive or non-invasive diagnostic procedures such as liquid biopsies, which offer significant advantages over traditional tissue biopsies and are therefore increasingly being used in cancer detection and treatment. Compared to traditional tissue biopsies, non-invasive liquid biopsies offer the advantage of fewer complications, ease of repetition, and the ability to map tumor changes in real time. They can provide important molecular information about a tumor, especially in cases of hard-to-reach cancers, making the different biological characteristics of tumors more visible and enabling physicians to make more targeted, personalized treatment decisions. About Darwin AG The“Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company's own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient's or client's needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. More information: [1] Precedence Research, Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share and Trends 2025 to 2034

Contact: Darwin AG

Brienner Str. 7

80333 Munich

Phone: +49 89 - 20 500 450

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MC Services AG

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Phone.: +49 89 - 210 228-0

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