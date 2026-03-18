Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Conference call for investors and analysts on the annual results 2025

18.03.2026 / 12:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Amprion GmbH will report on its annual results for the year 2025 on 1 April 2026.

We therefore cordially invite you to our conference call for investors and analysts:

Wednesday, 1 April 2026, 12:00 noon (CEST)

Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion GmbH, will present the results for the financial year 2025 and provide valuable insights into current business developments. The event will be held in English.

Please register for participation via the following link.

The event will be streamed live. Afterwards, a recording will be made available on our website.

We would highly appreciate your subscription to our Investor Relations email distribution list via the following link.

We are looking forward to your participation.

Best regards,

Amprion Investor Relations

Contact:

Patrick Wang

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 231 5849-12297

E-Mail: ...

Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. More than 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.

18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

