PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

PSI postpones the release of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements until the end of April 2026

18.03.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI postpones the release of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements until the end of April 2026

- Postponement due to the final assessment of accounting facts relating to the Investment Agreement of October 2025

- New orders in 2025 increased by 25% to 322 million euros

- Targets for revenue and adjusted EBIT confirmed

Berlin, March 18, 2026 – PSI Software SE is postponing the publication of its complete and audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally scheduled for March 31, 2026. The reason for the postponement is the final assessment of accounting facts relating to the Investment Agreement of October 2025. The 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements are now scheduled to be published within the statutory four-month period following the end of the financial year.

PSI increased new orders in 2025 by 25% year-over-year to 322 million euros (2024: 257 million euros) and confirms its targets for 2025 of approximately 10% revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4%.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.

Contact

PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany

Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

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