India Central To Global Green Transition, Says Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said India will play a pivotal role in the global shift towards sustainability, emphasising that global green goals cannot be achieved without India's participation.

“If the world has to go green, it cannot turn green unless India turns green,” he said, calling for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to drive meaningful progress.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 10th edition of 'Sustainable Business Futures Summit 2026' organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Singh said,“There is soon going to be a paradigm shift in the entire economic structure of the world moving from conventional activities to regeneration, recycling and genetic processes.”

“We need to not only sustain this economic growth along with consistently moving up and ensure to follow the global norms,” he added.

Key Focus Areas for Green Transition

Singh identified three priority areas that require close collaboration between the government and industry, namely energy system innovation, including next-generation energy storage and grid management, climate modelling and risk analytics, and advanced materials, construction technologies and digital infrastructure.

He emphasised the need for integrated efforts, noting that stakeholders must avoid working in silos to ensure a smooth and efficient transition to green infrastructure.

Domestic Strategy and Sectoral Focus

India's domestic strategy, he said, incorporates climate considerations across sectors, including renewable energy expansion, green hydrogen development, transport electrification, smart urban planning and sustainable water management.

Industry Perspective

Cristiano Massimo Pasini, Director and Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Sub-Regional Office, India, highlighted the importance of strong industrial ecosystems in driving sustainable transformation.

He noted that infrastructure, institutional support and collaborative linkages are critical to improving long-term industrial competitiveness and enabling businesses to operate more sustainably.

(KNN Bureau)