Steel Ministry Invites Industry For Open House On Import Issues
Companies and industry associations have been invited to present concerns related to import procedures, including matters linked to SIMS, SARAL SIMS and Quality Control Order (QCO) exemptions.
Participants are required to register in advance by submitting details via email, including organisational information, nature of industry, relevant application references and a brief description of the issue.
The Ministry has advised stakeholders facing issues related to steel import processes to submit their requests by March 20, 2026, to secure participation.
The initiative is aimed at facilitating direct interaction with industry players and addressing procedural challenges in a structured manner.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment