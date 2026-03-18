Steel Ministry Invites Industry For Open House On Import Issues

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Steel will hold an Open House on March 23, 2026, to address issues related to steel imports, as part of efforts to engage with industry stakeholders and streamline regulatory processes.

Companies and industry associations have been invited to present concerns related to import procedures, including matters linked to SIMS, SARAL SIMS and Quality Control Order (QCO) exemptions.

Participants are required to register in advance by submitting details via email, including organisational information, nature of industry, relevant application references and a brief description of the issue.

The Ministry has advised stakeholders facing issues related to steel import processes to submit their requests by March 20, 2026, to secure participation.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating direct interaction with industry players and addressing procedural challenges in a structured manner.

(KNN Bureau)

