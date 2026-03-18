Scientists Discover Why Colon Cancer Diagnoses Are Increasing In Young Adults

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers have found that people under 50 who develop colorectal cancer have unusually rigid colon tissue that helps tumors grow, offering the first clear explanation for rising cancer rates in younger adults. A University of Texas at Dallas team working with UT Southwestern Medical Center discovered that both tumor samples and surrounding healthy tissue were mechanically stiffer in younger patients than in older people with the same disease.

Understanding the conditions that drive cancer goes a long way in helping to develop therapies that attack the disease where it matters the most. With entities like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) also undertaking their...

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