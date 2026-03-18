Cryptonewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Advances $10M Mortgage Tokenization Pilot With Resmac And Nomyx

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) is advancing a $10 million mortgage tokenization pilot utilizing loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned subsidiary of RezyFi, with Nomyx Technology Labs providing tokenization infrastructure to support digital representation, compliance automation and investor reporting across the mortgage lifecycle. The company said a March 17, 2026, SEC interpretation on crypto asset regulation may help reduce uncertainty for tokenized financial infrastructure, as ECGI continues evaluating operational readiness and next steps toward broader commercialization of its RezyFi platform, subject to pilot results, legal requirements and market conditions.

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About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I; TCA Venture Group; AuraChat, an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy, a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm, an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery, a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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