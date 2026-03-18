Geely Expands Strategic Partnership With NVIDIA Across Physical, Enterprise, And Industrial AI

Geely Auto Group is expanding its strategic partnership with NVIDIA across Physical AI, Enterprise AI, and Industrial AI to build a full-chain intelligent mobility ecosystem. In autonomous driving, Geely's G-ASD system will integrate with Alpamayo, Cosmos, and NuRec technologies. In addition, Geely, along with ecosystem partners, will develop and commercialize Robotaxis using the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform Geely will leverage the NVIDIA AI supercomputing platform, Nemotron models, NeMo software, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite to advance its AI technologies and agentic AI capabilities, while upgrading its cloud and enterprise infrastructure. Geely will leverage NVIDIA Omniverse and Vision AI agents to accelerate industrial automation. Geely will leverage NVIDIA edge computing and AI models to deliver agentic in-vehicle experiences, with Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1 debuting as a next-generation platform for infotainment and in-vehicle AI.

SAN JOSE, US / TimesNewswire / March 18, 2026 – Geely Auto Group today announced it is expanding its strategic partnership with NVIDIA. Moving beyond traditional hardware supply, the companies are collaborating across three core dimensions: Physical AI for the continuous evolution of smart vehicle capabilities, Enterprise AI for cloud computing and platform synergy, and Industrial AI for the digital transformation of manufacturing and R&D.

Geely and Afari Technology's G-ASD system, which utilizes a Smart AI Agent architecture and the WAM (World Action Model) is deepening its cooperation with NVIDIA. The G-ASD system will integrate NVIDIA Alpamayo, NVIDIA Cosmos, and NVIDIA NuRec technologies to improve development, simulation, and validation efficiency.

In addition, Geely, along with ecosystem partners, will develop and commercialize Robotaxis using the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle architecture to enhance generalization capabilities and safety redundancies in complex driving scenarios.

For cloud and AI infrastructure, Geely will utilize the NVIDIA AI supercomputing platform, combined with the NVIDIA Nemotron open-source model, NVIDIA NeMo software, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite. This integration is designed to accelerate enterprise-level AI evolution, upgrading capabilities from R&D data processing to intelligent business decision-making, and driving Geely's operational transition into an“AI organization.”

For in-vehicle experiences, Geely will be the first in the industry to deploy the Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1, jointly developed by NVIDIA and MediaTek (MTK). Featuring NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU with second generation Transformer engine and nvFP4 support, the C-X1 is specifically optimized for LLM and VLM inference performance, with unmatched token processing throughput and memory bandwidth efficiency. Additionally, Geely will utilize the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform and a breadth of optimized AI models for AI Box differentiated in-vehicle applications driving continued innovation inside the car.

The partnership also extends to industrial AI, encompassing the application of Vision AI agents, factory automation based on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, and AI-driven industrial design and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) workflows. Through these AI interventions, Geely aims to significantly shorten R&D cycles and achieve highly flexible and automated manufacturing processes.

With the launch of more all-new car models such as the Zeekr 8X, Geely is accelerating the application of AI capabilities from the laboratory to real-world scenarios, ushering in a brand-new era of smart mobility.