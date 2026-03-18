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Minister Of Municipality Highlights Stability Of Supply Chains
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and Chairman of the committee for follow-up on the implementation of food security policies, affirmed the efficiency of the production and the stability of supply chains, noting that self-sufficiency has reached 100% for key vegetables and 99% for fresh poultry a tour of several local Qatari farms, done as part of efforts to monitor the food security system and enhance local production, and accompanied by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs Eng. Fahd Mohammed Al Qahtani, and several municipal officials the Minister highlighted that the progress achieved in local production reflected the success of policies supporting food security and the integration between government entities and the private sector Excellency noted that such field inspection tours are part of ongoing efforts to monitor the performance of national projects and ensure their readiness, as well as continuous oversight of the food security system, ensuring that production institutions are fully prepared and that their operations are sustainable in line with the highest standards and specifications, thereby enhancing market stability in the State of Qatar the tour, HE the Minister of Municipality also reviewed agricultural and livestock production systems, as well as modern technologies used to improve production efficiency, contributing to greater self-sufficiency and supporting the stability of food supplies in the local market.
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