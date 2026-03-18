Cencora Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, Marking 10 Years Of Purpose In Action

MENAFN - 3BL) Cencora, a global pharmaceutical solutions company, today released its Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report: Purpose in Action, marking a decade of annual reporting and driving continuous progress in transparency, accountability and responsible growth.The report highlights how Cencora integrates responsible business practices and fosters innovation across its global operations, while aligning corporate responsibility priorities with long-term business strategy. Organized around three impact pillars - purpose-driven team members, healthy communities, and resilient and sustainable operations - the report showcases Cencora's commitment to broadening access to healthcare, strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting the wellbeing of communities worldwide.“At Cencora, our purpose guides how we operate and how we grow,” said Barbra Anderson, VP, Global Corporate Responsibility, Cencora.“Corporate responsibility is embedded in our strategy, from prioritizing data-driven investments and strengthening enterprise resilience to supporting the wellbeing of our global teams. This report reflects how we are building a resilient, responsible organization designed for long-term growth while creating healthier futures for all.”Highlights from the report include:

Purpose-driven team members: Continued investment in collaborative workplace initiatives, global employee engagement, learning and development and well-being programs that support more than 51,000 team members worldwide. Healthy communities: Ongoing efforts to expand access to healthcare globally through philanthropy, partnerships and the work of the Cencora Impact Foundation, supporting patients and providers in communities around the world. Resilient and sustainable operations: Advancements in sustainable logistics and supply chain resilience, including the safe and reliable distribution of more than one billion medications annually to patients worldwide.

The report reflects the continued evolution in how Cencora communicates its impact, featuring stronger alignment with stakeholder priorities, expanded multimedia storytelling and a refreshed report structure and webpage experience designed to enhance accessibility and usability.

Cencora uses widely recognized sustainability reporting standards to help ensure transparency and credibility in its disclosures and continues to engage stakeholders to refine its approach through ongoing materiality assessments.

Read the full Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report and explore key data, stories and disclosures at:

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue.

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