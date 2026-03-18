Guiding Stars: Star-Earning Smoothies For Every Kind Of Day

When you're looking for a customizable tool for everyday balance, look no further than smoothies. Creamy, refreshing, and nutrient-rich, smoothies can be crafted to match your goals.

Get Your Greens

Smoothies are a delicious way to add greens to your day. This is especially helpful if you don't tend to add greens to your meals. It's also beneficial if you need a fiber boost. Or go further with a satisfying, protein-rich green smoothie recipe that offers more than just greens. Hesitant? Start with soft baby spinach. When combined with flavorful fruit like frozen wild blueberries or strawberries, you won't even know it's there (promise!).

Protein-Rich

Satiating protein digests slower than carbohydrates and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. There are excellent Guiding Stars-earning options to add to your blend, including protein powder, silken tofu, nonfat plain Greek yogurt, or a protein-enhanced dairy alternative. With these add-ons, smoothies can help you achieve your daily protein goals. This is especially important for individuals using a GLP-1 medication.

Heart-Healthy Fats

Like protein, dietary fats are also key to making a satisfying smoothie. They help slow digestion of the smoothie, and also assist in controlling blood sugar. Go for heart-healthy fats like ground flaxseed, chia or hemp seeds, nut or seed butters, or thinly sliced or crushed nuts that can blend well.

Antioxidant Boost

Colorful fruit, berries, and vegetables are rich in polyphenols, antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and help with chronic disease prevention. Go for an assortment of options, including frozen wild blueberries, cherries, or dragon fruit, which are nutrient-rich and add bold color to your beverage.

Flavor (and More!)

If you're looking to add more flavor to your smoothie, turn to your spice rack. Cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamon, and ginger add something special. Fresh herbs also add strong flavor, and more. Peppermint turns your smoothie into a soothing beverage for your stomach and has other benefits. Or enhance your blend with other home remedies.

Add these Guiding Stars-earning, nourishing smoothie recipes to your regular routine:

Wake-Up Smoothie

3 Guiding Stars A versatile recipe that works with any berry blend. View recipe

Melissa's Green Breakfast Smoothie

3 Guiding Stars A hearty start to your day that hits all the right notes: tasty, filling, and nutritious View recipe

Strawberry Almond Butter Smoothie

2 Guiding Stars A 3-ingredient blend offering 7 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving View Recipe

Thing 3's Favorite Smoothie

3 Guiding Stars An antioxidant-rich blend that sneaks in some greens, ground flaxseed for fiber, and heart-healthy fat View Recipe

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

*Image: Pineapple Banana Smoothie – 3 Guiding Stars