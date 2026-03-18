PSEG Earns National Recognition For Corporate Citizenship And Community Impact

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

NEWARK, N.J., March 18, 2026 /3BL/ – Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is proud to announce we have been honored with three national distinctions that reflect our focus on the people and communities we serve: recognized as the JUST Capital 2026 Industry Leader for Utilities, ranked among the top ten of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Statista and named one of America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Statista.

Together, these awards reflect the dedication and passion of our employees, whose hard work makes these achievements possible, and underscores our focus on responsible business practices, strengthening communities and ensuring our customers are at the center of everything we do.

“We know many residents and communities are struggling and we take our responsibility as 'public service' very seriously. Working to make the communities we serve better places to live continues to be central to our business strategy,” said Rick Thigpen, PSEG senior vice president for Corporate Citizenship.“We are extremely proud of these recognitions. They demonstrate the pride our organization continues to have for being a solid partner to the amazingly diverse communities and customers we serve. We are proud to be acknowledged for treating our employees with respect and conducting our operations responsibly. None of this would be possible without our employees, whose hard work, generosity, and community spirit makes PSEG's impact possible.”

Named Industry Leader for Utilities

PSEG was recognized as the top utility in JUST Capital's 2026 annual rankings of leadership performance by national companies on a range of issues related to workers, customers, communities, the environment and governance. This ranking utilizes insights from polling to determine what the public prioritizes regarding corporate behavior and assesses over 900 companies based on a proprietary methodology. PSEG performed especially well in the areas of career development, charity and giving, human rights and opportunities for local businesses.

Recognition as a JUST Capital Industry Leader highlights how PSEG's approach to workforce investment and community partnership helps strengthen trust with employees, customers, communities and shareholders. Our customers and communities stay secure and thrive when PSEG brings reliable power, responsive service and safe infrastructure.

Among Top 10 Most Responsible Companies Nationally

PSEG was recently named in the top 10 of Newsweek and Statista's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026. The company ranked number nine on the list of 600 companies evaluated for their community support, sustainability initiatives and workforce benefits.

The award demonstrates PSEG's long-term approach to conducting our operations in a thoughtful way that factors in the environment, our customers and the needs of the communities across our service territory where our employees live alongside our customers. For example, our Gas System Modernization Program has reduced methane emissions in our communities by approximately 245,000 metric tons of CO2e from 2018 to 2025, based on company estimates. Programs like this also help strengthen system reliability, improve safety and support long-term performance across our operations.

One of America's Most Charitable Companies

Newsweek and Statista's America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 highlights organizations that demonstrate leadership in corporate philanthropy, transparency and community impact. PSEG's inclusion reflects the company's longstanding aim to strengthen the communities we serve, both through corporate social responsibility work and the PSEG Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3), an approach that helps support communities and PSEG's long-term reputation in those communities.

In 2025, about 2,300 PSEG employees volunteered about 15,000 hours to organizations across our communities.

The PSEG Foundation has awarded nearly $138 million over the past 25 years to community partners. Over the past decade, PSEG has contributed an additional $40 million to community-based initiatives. In 2025, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation together contributed $12.8 million to organizations across our service territory.

Across all three recognitions, PSEG's focus remains the same: providing safe, reliable service, supporting the well-being of our people and communities and maintaining the strong operational and governance practices that underpin long-term value creation and sustain trust in the services we provide. PSEG is honored to be recognized among the nation's top companies and will continue investing in initiatives that create lasting, positive impact for our people and the communities we serve.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island ( ).

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

