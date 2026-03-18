WATCH: IWBI Participates In Parliament Of New South Wales Public Hearing On Indoor Air Quality

MENAFN - 3BL) Poor indoor air quality represents a pervasive public health crisis-one that demands urgent, coordinated global action. Today, people spend about 90% of their time indoors, where the air can be as much as three to five times more polluted than outdoor air. From homes and schools to workplaces and public spaces, poor indoor air contributes to respiratory diseases and illnesses, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and rising healthcare costs for billions of people around the world. It disproportionately harms people living with chronic health conditions and disability, who represent one in two people in Australia.

Following submission to an inquiry from NSW Parliament, Jack Noonan, Head of Asia Pacific, Senior Vice President, represented the organization by presenting evidence to the NSW Upper House Portfolio Committee No. 2 - Health on clean indoor air.

As part of the inquiry, IWBI recommended that the NSW Government:

Demonstrate leadership by example by adopting the WELL Standard's air quality thresholds as the recognized best practice point of reference Leverage industry-established IAQ Standards in private sector new construction and major renovations Require implementation of WELL strategies for public infrastructure and publicly subsidized projects Leverage the existing 600+ projects in the region as an evidence base

Testimony begins at 1:16:00. Video courtesy of © State of New South Wales through the Parliament of New South Wales