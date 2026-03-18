WATCH: IWBI Participates In Parliament Of New South Wales Public Hearing On Indoor Air Quality
Following submission to an inquiry from NSW Parliament, Jack Noonan, Head of Asia Pacific, Senior Vice President, represented the organization by presenting evidence to the NSW Upper House Portfolio Committee No. 2 - Health on clean indoor air.
As part of the inquiry, IWBI recommended that the NSW Government:
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Demonstrate leadership by example by adopting the WELL Standard's air quality thresholds as the recognized best practice point of reference
Leverage industry-established IAQ Standards in private sector new construction and major renovations
Require implementation of WELL strategies for public infrastructure and publicly subsidized projects
Leverage the existing 600+ projects in the region as an evidence base
Testimony begins at 1:16:00. Video courtesy of © State of New South Wales through the Parliament of New South Wales
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