Inogen Alliance Launches Season Three Of A Global Podcast, Rethinking EHS

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., March 18, 2026 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance proudly announces Season Three of a global podcast, Rethinking EHS: Global Goals, Local Delivery, launching 21 April. On this podcast, we traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We share compelling stories, expert insights, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

The idea for a global podcast started from a desire to create an accessible platform for sharing local insights from every corner of the world. We envisioned a space to give back to the EHS community by spotlighting expert perspectives, lessons learned, challenges faced, and conversations around today's most pressing and emerging topics. Advancing global goals requires collective learning and collaboration-and this podcast is one way we can help drive that progress together.

In season one, with thousands of listeners tuned into episodes spanning from Social & Environmental Justice, to Occupational Health and Safety, COP29 outcomes, Biodiversity, CSRD and more, so we knew we had to continue the conversations. Season two of the podcast expanded to be available in both audio and full video formats across all podcast streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple as well as our YouTube channel. Topics spanned from AI in EHS to Water Stewardship, Landfills, Infrastructure, Energy Transition and more.

Across our Alliance, Associates connect regularly through 10 global working groups covering critical focus areas like water stewardship, sustainability, energy transition, remediation, mergers & acquisitions, health & safety, infrastructure and more. Our bi-annual in-person meetings also provide a unique opportunity to hear from experts across the globe as they share insights, feedback, and updates on current environments. Now, we're excited to bring more of those stories and expertise to a wider audience.

“In pursuit of our purpose, we draw on the collective experience of our 70+ and growing members, actively incorporating their technical expertise to partner with organizations all over the world to achieve an equitable and resilient planet. The podcast allows us to extend this expertise and knowledge to a broader base to help accelerate towards a more resilient planet for all,” Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, subscribe and listen to this next season to gain insights and learn from our local experts on the ground.

Sign up now to get notified of each new episode of this new season.

Upcoming episode topics include:

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Inogen Alliance – looking back at our history and ahead to industry trends Contaminants – PFAS, tire wear, microplastics Risk management and global program management of compliance Environmental/urban planning and infrastructure Flood management and environmental planning Mergers & acquisitions Data centers Energy resilience and conservation

Our hosts this season include President of Inogen Alliance, Angelique Dickson; Chair of the Board of Inogen Alliance and EVP at Antea Group USA, Keith Knoke; Global Water Working Group and Leadership Team member / HPC Italy, Beatrice Bizzaro; and Leadership Team member / Antea Group UK, Charlotte Buffoni.

Upcoming speakers in episodes include: Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK; Alizabeth Aramowicz-Smith, VP at Antea Group USA; Jack Sheldon, Sr Consultant at Antea Group USA; Ivy YuXia Liu, Terrapex Canada; Alessandro Intile, HPC Italy; Sofiane Kessouar, Baden Consulting Switzerland; Chris Trim, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates, and more to come.

The global podcast is made possible by sponsoring Associates: Antea Group USA, Antea Group UK, Baden Consulting, Chola MS Risk, HPC AG, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates, Terrapex, and Tonkin + Taylor.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.