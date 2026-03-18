Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moi Reminds Public Not To Operate Drones Until Further Notice

Moi Reminds Public Not To Operate Drones Until Further Notice


2026-03-18 02:02:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) remains prohibited in the country until further notice, the Ministry of Interior affirmed in a post on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Read Also
    LIVE UPDATES: Gulf countries continue intercepting missiles as regional tension enters 19th day

In a statement on X, the Ministry reminded the public to comply with directives issued by the competent authorities.

“Do not operate them at any locations or areas in order to avoid legal accountability,” MoI said.

MENAFN18032026000063011010ID1110879282



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search