Moi Reminds Public Not To Operate Drones Until Further Notice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) remains prohibited in the country until further notice, the Ministry of Interior affirmed in a post on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

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In a statement on X, the Ministry reminded the public to comply with directives issued by the competent authorities.

“Do not operate them at any locations or areas in order to avoid legal accountability,” MoI said.