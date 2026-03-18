Moi Reminds Public Not To Operate Drones Until Further Notice
Doha, Qatar: The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) remains prohibited in the country until further notice, the Ministry of Interior affirmed in a post on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.Read Also
-
LIVE UPDATES: Gulf countries continue intercepting missiles as regional tension enters 19th day
In a statement on X, the Ministry reminded the public to comply with directives issued by the competent authorities.
“Do not operate them at any locations or areas in order to avoid legal accountability,” MoI said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment