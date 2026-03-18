Amir Receives Phone Call From Sri Lanka's President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a phone call from President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka HE Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to discuss regional developments and bilateral concerns.

President Dissanayake expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, referring to ongoing Iranian aggression affecting Qatar and the wider region.

HH the Amir reassured the Sri Lankan leader about conditions inside Qatar, particularly the wellbeing of the Sri Lankan community living in the country, and reiterated the government's commitment to the safety and welfare of all who live on Qatari soil.

The two leaders also discussed broader regional challenges, including escalating military tensions and their potential impact on global energy markets and supply chains. President Dissanayake highlighted the importance of international coordination to address these issues.

For his part, HH the Amir emphasized Qatar's role as a reliable energy partner, stressing its commitment to maintaining stable supplies despite current challenges.

Both sides underlined the need for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability, calling for diplomatic solutions to resolve the crisis.