Awqaf Issues Guidelines For Worshippers Ahead Of Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs issued on Wednesday a set of guidelines for worshippers attending Eid Al-Fitr prayers for the year 1447 AH, aimed at ensuring safety and smooth organisation at mosques.

In a statement, the Ministry urged worshippers to arrive early at mosques to avoid congestion and to help facilitate smooth entry and exit.

The Ministry advised that if a mosque reaches full capacity or becomes crowded, worshippers should move to the nearest mosque.

It also stressed that prayers should be performed inside mosques only and not in open external areas.

Awqaf called for limiting the accompaniment of children and reducing the attendance of women where possible, noting that Eid prayer is considered a collective obligation.

It further urged worshippers to remain calm in case of any alert, urging those inside the mosque to stay where they are, while those outside should return to the mosque or remain in their vehicles according to the guidance issued by the competent authorities until the situation is resolved.

Worshippers were also advised to leave the mosque immediately after the sermon while maintaining calm and order.