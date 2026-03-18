Over 4,500 Prisoners Released Ahead Of Eid-Ul-Fitr
According to the Supreme Court, under the guidance of its head, Sheikh Abdul Hakim Haqqani, a nationwide procedure was implemented based on the IEA leadership's order, resulting in the release of 4,596 prisoners and the reduction of sentences for 4,407 others.
The procedure, issued by the IEA leadership, was approved under decree number 4414 on the 28th of the holy month of Ramadan.
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