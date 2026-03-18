Currie Green Announces Expansion With New Building For Enhanced And Memory Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A senior living community located in Calgary's historic Currie Barracks neighbourhood has announced the expansion of its campus with a third building currently under construction. Currie Green, a senior living community, will support enhanced memory care through this new building, extending its ability to meet residents' evolving needs while allowing them to remain within the same community as they age.

For Calgary seniors who have spent their lives making thoughtful choices, Currie Green feels immediately familiar. The community reflects a standard of living they recognize, one defined by comfort, discretion, and genuine connection. Residents here are curating their lives, and in doing so, they are giving themselves permission to live with more ease, clarity, and joy than ever before.

A Different Kind of Senior Living in Calgary

Expectations around senior living have evolved. Today's retirees are active, socially engaged, and deeply aware of how the environment shapes quality of life. Beyond basic care, they expect autonomy and reassurance that support is available there when needed, without being intrusive.

Currie Green delivers that balance through a carefully designed continuum of independent senior living and assisted living in Calgary, all within one cohesive, design-forward campus.

Located in southwest Calgary's sought-after Currie Barracks neighbourhood, the community sits at the intersection of heritage and modern city living. Rutland Park lies just across Sarcee Road SW, while Lincoln Park and Mount Royal University add cultural vitality to the west. North Glenmore Park's pathways and green spaces are minutes away, offering residents easy access to nature without leaving the city behind.

Room to Live On Your Own Terms

Independent living at Currie Green is defined by choice. Spacious one- and two-bedroom suites allow residents to live fully on their own terms. Natural light, contemporary finishes, and thoughtful layouts create spaces that feel like real homes.

Beyond the private suites, life unfolds through curated wellness programs, fitness classes, creative workshops, and social gatherings designed to foster genuine connection. Dining is restaurant-inspired, service is hotel-level, and staff operate with a white-glove philosophy that anticipates residents' needs.

Care That Adapts as Needs Change

As part of the campus expansion, the new building will support enhanced memory care aging requirements, allowing Currie Green to serve residents whose needs increase over time. Personalized care plans adapt seamlessly to each resident's routine, offering daily assistance and medication management without disrupting lifestyle or independence.

With 24/7 nurses and trained staff, emergency call systems in every suite, and a resident-first approach, Currie Green provides families with peace of mind and residents with the confidence to keep living life on their own terms.

A Community That Feels Like Home

What ultimately defines Currie Green is not just its architecture or amenities, but its atmosphere. Residents gather in inviting lounges, enjoy private screenings in the on-site theatre, take part in wellness and cultural programming, and share meals that turn dining into a social ritual.

With more than 95 residents already calling Currie Green home, the community has established itself as a refined alternative to traditional retirement residences in Calgary. This is not senior living built around urgency or fear. It is built around trust. Trust that people know how they want to live. Trust that care can be offered with grace. Trust that this stage of life still holds room for joy, curiosity, and ease.

At Currie Green, the years ahead are not framed as something to manage. They are treated as something to inhabit fully with time, attention and warmth.

Experience Currie Green Difference

Those considering the next chapter for themselves or a loved one are invited to experience Currie Green firsthand and explore its approach to luxury senior living.

To learn more or schedule a private visit, request a tour.

Community Information:

Address: 550 Bishop Dr SW, Calgary, AB T3E 0C6

Open 24/7

Tours: Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM (by appointment only)

Website: