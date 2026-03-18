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Italian Trade Agency Backs 101Domus Expansion Across Middle East Design Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Following its recent strategic initiatives in the Gulf region, including partnerships with INDEX Dubai and INDEX Saudi Arabia, Italian digital platform 101domus – Luxury Italian Design is further strengthening its international positioning with institutional support from ITA – Italian Trade Agency, the Italian government agency responsible for supporting international trade and promoting Italian companies worldwide.
The patronage granted by ITA marks a significant step in the platform's expansion strategy, reinforcing its role in connecting Italian luxury furniture manufacturers with high-end residential and hospitality projects across the Middle East. In recent years, the region has emerged as one of the most dynamic global hubs for luxury real estate development, with increasing demand for bespoke interiors, premium materials and high-quality craftsmanship - areas where Italian design continues to be widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence. 101domus operates as a curated digital platform that brings together Italian brands specializing in luxury furniture, custom-made interiors, lighting and décor, offering international architects, interior designers and developers direct access to Made in Italy expertise. By combining a structured digital infrastructure with a selective approach to brand curation, the platform enables Italian companies to present tailored solutions for complex international projects, particularly in markets where customization, design identity and material quality play a central role. The support of ITA further validates the platform's contribution to enhancing the global visibility of Italian design and facilitating new business opportunities between Italian manufacturers and key players in the Middle East design, hospitality and real estate sectors. As demand for high-end interior solutions continues to grow across the Gulf region, initiatives such as 101domus are contributing to strengthening the presence of Italian design within some of the most ambitious architectural and development projects worldwide. More information about the platform is available at , while further details on ITA – Italian Trade Agency can be found at .
The patronage granted by ITA marks a significant step in the platform's expansion strategy, reinforcing its role in connecting Italian luxury furniture manufacturers with high-end residential and hospitality projects across the Middle East. In recent years, the region has emerged as one of the most dynamic global hubs for luxury real estate development, with increasing demand for bespoke interiors, premium materials and high-quality craftsmanship - areas where Italian design continues to be widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence. 101domus operates as a curated digital platform that brings together Italian brands specializing in luxury furniture, custom-made interiors, lighting and décor, offering international architects, interior designers and developers direct access to Made in Italy expertise. By combining a structured digital infrastructure with a selective approach to brand curation, the platform enables Italian companies to present tailored solutions for complex international projects, particularly in markets where customization, design identity and material quality play a central role. The support of ITA further validates the platform's contribution to enhancing the global visibility of Italian design and facilitating new business opportunities between Italian manufacturers and key players in the Middle East design, hospitality and real estate sectors. As demand for high-end interior solutions continues to grow across the Gulf region, initiatives such as 101domus are contributing to strengthening the presence of Italian design within some of the most ambitious architectural and development projects worldwide. More information about the platform is available at , while further details on ITA – Italian Trade Agency can be found at .
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