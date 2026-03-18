DEADLINE ALERT For LAKE, FBRT, APO, BSX: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Lakeland Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LAKE )

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – December 9, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and“small, strategic, and quick” mergers and acquisitions strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT )

Class Period: November 5, 2024 – February 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's prospects; (2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO )

Class Period: May 10, 2021 – February 21, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apollo CEO Marc Rowan and former CEO Leon Black, among other leadership figures at Apollo Global, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo's business; (2) as a result, Apollo's assertion that the Company had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (3) because of the entanglement between Apollo's leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to Apollo's reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX )

Class Period: July 23, 2025 – February 3, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 4, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment's growth rate was unsustainable and was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating; (2) the Company was experiencing new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific's U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company's growth potential; (3) as a result, Defendants' repeated statements of confidence in the U.S. EP division's growth trajectory, including repeatedly elevated full-year guidance metrics, were materially misleading; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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