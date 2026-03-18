Empire State Development Announces 10 Startups Selected For Round Nine Of Luminate NY Accelerator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Support and Investment Fast-Tracks Industry-First Solutions within New York's Expanding, World-Class Photonics Hub

Luminate NY is Supported by“Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region's Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire State Development (ESD) today announced the 10 startups chosen for round nine of the New York State supported Luminate NY accelerator, investment fund, and competition. Selected by a panel of industry experts for their transformative work in OPI-enabled technologies, these startups were identified from a pool of 138 applicants from 33 different countries. The 2026 cohort will begin their time in Rochester on April 13, utilizing an initial $100,000 investment to continue to scale their businesses leveraging New York's ecosystem. At the accelerator graduation on September 30, they will vie for up to $2 million in follow-on funding to help commercialize their next-generation manufacturing, medical, and sensing solutions.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said,“Congratulations to the ten forward-thinking companies selected to take part in Luminate NY's ninth cohort. The cutting-edge ideas from these optics, photonics and imaging startups will further drive innovation to create new opportunities in the Finger Lakes region and throughout New York State.”

The six-month program helps founders improve their investor readiness and matches them with the vast OPI resources throughout the Finger Lakes Region that can help them speed the commercialization of their technologies. Funding for the program, which is administered by NextCorps, is provided through the Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative -the region's comprehensive strategy to revitalize communities and foster economic growth.

Cohort nine is solving challenges through novel deep technology that is applicable to a number of industries, including, but not limited to: life sciences, augmented/virtual reality, advanced manufacturing, and sensing and monitoring.

The 10 selected startups include:



AB Photonics (Guilford, CT)-Developing advanced pulsed laser technology that combines affordability with intuitive operation for end-users.

Brightlight Photonics (Cambridge, MA)-Revolutionizing CMOS-compatible laser sources for biomedicine, metrology, and quantum technologies.

Ciconia Medical (San Diego, Calif.)-Improving women's childbirth experiences and outcomes through the first AI-based medical device for vaginal exams.

Diamond Quanta (Mountain View, Calif.)-Building the first scalable engineered-diamond platform, enabling coatings, substrates, and active devices across consumer, automotive, aerospace/defense, and quantum photonics.

Gekko Photonics (Wroclaw, Poland)-Improving product quality with non-invasive tools that use Raman spectroscopy to monitor chemical reactions in real time.

HyperVision LTD (Haifa, Israel)-Resolving Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality human vision related challenges through proprietary, very-wide-view pancake lens architecture.

Manifest Technologies Global (Boulder, CO)-Solving the problems that are holding advanced manufacturing back through Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing technology, a breakthrough platform that fabricates complex parts in a single, continuous step.

Modendo (Boulder, CO)- Offering ultrathin microscopes that comprise a single optical fiber and provide high-resolution imaging for industrial and medical applications.

Phlotonics (Rochester, NY)-Empowering advanced biomanufacturing and drug discovery through advanced photonic sensor platforms that provide real-time, label-free biomolecular analysis. Smith Displays Limited (Southampton, United Kingdom)- Transforming Augmented Reality (AR) displays with a completely new approach using nonlinear wavemixing technology.

Luminate NY Managing Director Sujatha Ramanujan said,“These startups reflect Luminate NY's standing as a premier global destination for deep-tech innovation. By connecting these visionary founders with our region's unmatched OPI supply chain and technical expertise, we are not only accelerating the commercialization of life-changing technologies but also cementing the Finger Lakes' position as the world's epicenter for optics and photonics.”

Since its inception, Luminate has invested $23 million in 85 startups. The companies in the portfolio have raised an additional $497 million and now share an estimated net worth of $725 million. Many of the companies are establishing U.S. operations or some aspect of research and manufacturing in the Rochester region-which continues to be the epicenter of the OPI industry in North America. This has resulted in the creation of 184 jobs in the region.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said,“I'm excited to congratulate the finalists selected for Round 9 of the Luminate NY accelerator program. As a city with a deep legacy of leading the way on new and developing technologies, it's only right that we continue to invest in companies on the cutting-edge of optics, photonics, and imaging innovations. Thank you to Nextcorps for hosting this program in the heart of downtown, and to Empire State Development & Finger Lakes Forward for their continued support of developers in Rochester and across New York.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said,“Congratulations to the 10 startups selected for the ninth round of the highly successful Luminate NY accelerator. Every year, Luminate brings talent, skills and innovation from around the world to downtown Rochester, representing an incredibly impactful economic development engine that benefits not only the Finger Lakes region, but all of New York State.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said,“Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region have the talent, infrastructure, and innovation ecosystem that attracts cutting-edge optics, photonics, and imaging companies from around the world through the Luminate NY accelerator. When we invest in high-tech startups, we create high- quality jobs, growing our local economy and reinforcing Rochester's legacy as a global hub for the industries of today and the future. Congratulations to the companies selected for Luminate NY's ninth cohort and thank you to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Knight for their continued commitment to supporting emerging and innovative technology companies as they scale and succeed right here in our community.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said,“I want to congratulate all the finalists in the Luminate NY accelerator competition and wish them good luck in the next phase of their development as Rochester job creators. These companies are already winners in this unique program that supports and encourages innovation in optics, photonics and imaging around the world. I remain grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development for bringing these 21st century innovators to Rochester through Finger Lakes Forward.”

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy and Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said,“We would like to offer our congratulations to the innovative teams selected to take part in the ninth round of the groundbreaking Luminate NY accelerator program. These forward-thinking entrepreneurs are helping to further bolster the optics, photonics, and imaging industry throughout the region, and we can't wait to learn more about their groundbreaking ideas.”

For additional information about the Luminate NY accelerator and to subscribe to its newsletter for news and updates, click here.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today's announcement complements“Finger Lakes Forward,” the region's comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.​

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit ny, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

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