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The Reformatory Lab Opens Two New Locations, Bringing Speciality Coffee And Pastries To Sharjah's Aljada
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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Situated at Aljada's Zad food truck park and East Boulevard, the new outlets offer speciality coffees and a daily selection of premium pastries
Both coffee shops will open from 5pm to 3am daily for remainder of Ramadan
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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