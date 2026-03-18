National Animation Museum Commended By Southern California Elected Officials

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM) has been recognized by several elected officials for its cultural and educational mission, marking an important early milestone in NAM's development among the growing public and civic support for the museum.

During a Collaborators Event held in Burbank, California on January 31, Certificates of Recognition were presented to NAM along with speeches by U.S. Congressmember Laura Friedman (CA-30), California State Assemblymember Nick Schultz of the 44th District (D-Burbank), and a representative from the office of California State Senator Caroline Menjivar of the 20th District (D-San Fernando Valley). NAM was also honored by the presence of Burbank Mayor Tamala Takahashi and Burbank City Council Members Konstantine Anthony, Nikki Perez, and Christopher John Rizzotti.

The recognition comes as NAM is seeking funds to begin Phase 2 of its development process, which is scheduled to begin in 2027. After fundraising, Phase 2 will focus on advancing site research and selection, growing the exhibit program, establishing new and expanded collaborations, and developing outreach and public programming initiatives.

U.S. Congressmember Laura Friedman (CA-30) said,“Animation is central to the story of our region, our creative economy, and our cultural identity. The National Animation Museum is an important and long-overdue opportunity to celebrate that legacy while creating a destination that will inspire visitors and future creators for years to come.”

Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum, shared,“We appreciate our elected officials' continued support and enthusiasm for our mission. As we continue our foundational planning and look ahead to Phase 2 in 2027, we are focused on creating a strong framework that will support the museum's long-term vision as a nationally recognized home for celebrating the art, science, and future of animation.”

As the National Animation Museum continues its early development and planning efforts, NAM remains committed to building an institution that honors animation's history while championing its future.

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation MuseumTM is a 501(c)(3) California-based nonprofit organization developing virtual and physical educational experiences. The Museum's mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. Learn more at nationalanimationmuseum or follow @NationalAnimationMuseum on social media.