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Custom Trade Show Displays And Branded Tents For Skilled Trades: Splashtents Supports Proman Across Dallas, Orlando And Beyond


2026-03-18 11:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proman Skilled Trades, a workforce solutions provider connecting skilled construction professionals with commercial and industrial projects across key Texas markets-including Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Stafford-as well as Florida, continues to expand its event presence through a partnership with SplashTents, a leading manufacturer of custom canopy tents for events and branded tradeshow displays.

Proman Skilled Trades participates in hiring events, construction industry networking, employee appreciation gatherings, and community outreach initiatives. To support these efforts, the company relies on for custom 10x10 pop-up canopy tents, custom fitted table covers, and logo flag banners that create a professional, highly visible brand presence.

Proman Skilled Trades with Custom Pop Up canopy tents by splashtents

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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