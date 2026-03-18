Cardano (ADA) Stalls At $0.30, But Taurox (TAUX) Phase 1 Sells-Out In 24H As Investors See X83 Potential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cardano is stacking catalysts and going nowhere. The Midnight mainnet is set to launch before month's end. Hard fork candidate node 10.7 is ready for deployment. Trading volume surged 150% in the past 48 hours. On paper, everything is lined up for a move. In reality, ADA sits at $0.284, pinned below the $0.305 resistance that bears have defended for weeks. The token is still 70% below its all-time high. Every technical catalyst in the pipeline has failed to crack that ceiling, and sellers continue to absorb every push higher. ADA holders are watching a textbook case of "sell the news" playing out in slow motion, where development milestones arrive and the price refuses to respond.

Capital locked in ADA is capital earning nothing while the chart grinds sideways. Taurox (TAUX) offers a different model entirely. It is a decentralized hedge fund where AI trading agents will manage pooled capital to generate returns that do not depend on a single token breaking resistance. Stakers keep 80% of the profits. Instead of hoping ADA clears $0.305 on the next attempt, capital in the Taurox pool will be actively traded across strategies and venues. Staking activates at the end of the presale.

Why Zero Management Fees Changes Everything for Stakers

Traditional hedge funds charge a 2% annual management fee regardless of performance. Your capital shrinks by 2% every year whether the fund makes money or not. Layer on the standard 20% performance fee, and a fund that generates 10% gross returns only delivers about 6.4% net to investors. The management fee is a silent tax that compounds against you year after year.