Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gartner, Inc. (IT)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements concerning the true state of Gartner's growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its expected contract value (“CV”) growth rate. Gartner's repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a“normal” macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Gartner should contact the Firm prior to the May 18, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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