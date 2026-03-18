Westland Insurance Backs Oceana Canada With $25,000 Donation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westland's contribution supports science-based ocean protection and scalable reuse initiatives ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026TM

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Oceana Canada in support of ocean conservation efforts, including plastic pollution prevention, science-based policy advocacy and scalable reuse initiatives for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Oceana Canada is an independent charity and part of the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. Oceana Canada works to rebuild wild fish populations, protect marine habitat and stop plastic pollution at its source. Among Oceana Canada's current initiatives is #ReuseForTheWin, which aims to embed reusable systems at tournament venues and Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver and strengthen national policies to reduce single-use plastics across Canada. Preliminary modelling suggests that adopting reuse systems across these sites could prevent more than two million disposable items, equivalent to over 40 tonnes of waste, during the tournament period.

This donation reflects Westland Insurance's commitment to climate resilience - one of the core pillars of its Amplifying Communities program - and its broader focus on supporting sustainable, community-driven impact across the country. By investing in initiatives that promote long-term environmental stewardship, Westland aims to help build stronger, more resilient communities where its employees and clients live and work. In the past, Westland has also joined an Ocean Wise beach cleanup, supported by a $5,000 donation to contribute to cleaner shorelines and reinforce the organization's commitment to environmental care.

“We were drawn to Oceana Canada because of its practical, policy-driven approach to protecting our oceans,” said Cari Watson, Executive Vice President, Client Experience and Digital, at Westland Insurance.“From advancing reuse systems at major events to strengthening national plastics policy, their work demonstrates how collaboration can deliver measurable environmental impact. We're proud to support efforts that create lasting change for communities across Canada."

"We're grateful for Westland Insurance's support of Oceana Canada. Their contribution advances our work to reduce single-use plastic waste and promote reuse solutions at venues hosting FIFA World Cup 26 matches in Canada, which helps protect ocean health and marine life," said Josh Laughren, Executive Director, Oceana Canada.

To learn more about Westland's commitment to environmental responsibility and community impact, read the 2025 Community Impact Report.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company's mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.

About Oceana Canada

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to ban single-use plastics, end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve fisheries management, and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples, and governments to return Canada's formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada's oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits, and protect our future. Find out more at CONTACT: Westland Insurance Group Ltd....