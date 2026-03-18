FASHION By Informa Brings The Fashion Community Together In New York With Top Brands, Curated Experiences, And Seasonal Highlights At COTERIE And MAGIC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa's New York events COTERIE and MAGIC wrapped up their latest edition, offering a dynamic showcase of women's advanced contemporary through trend and young contemporary fashion. The marketplace featured a thoughtfully curated selection of brands, engaging activations, and seasonal neighborhoods, creating a vibrant atmosphere for industry professionals to connect and discover new collections.









COTERIE by Informa

This season's COTERIE lineup included a diverse mix of brands that stood out for their creativity and craftsmanship. Among the highlights were Joe's Jeans, Pistola, Mou, Cinq à Sept, Harden, Hijas de Puka, and Perecas, each bringing fresh perspectives to contemporary fashion.

The Après Ski Neighborhood in COTERIE showcased a seasonal highlight dedicated to functional cold-weather apparel. In partnership with Normal NYC, the neighborhood featured a curated edit of sustainable, upcycled vintage pieces sourced from independent vendors, available for wholesale and direct-to-consumer shopping.

Greg Kerwin, SVP, FASHION by Informa.





MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC's New York event showcased Fall/Winter 2026-2027 trends, bringing together an impressive lineup of brands, including America & Beyond, Barefoot Dreams, Elan, Hidden Jeans, Piccadilly, Skies Are Blue, Tribal, and THML Clothing.

Education at MAGIC featured engaging sessions like the FW26/27 Women's Buyer's Guide: From Culture to the Selling Floor, presented by Future Snoops, offering valuable insights into upcoming trends and strategies. Attendees also explored sessions on fit and value, highlighting best practices for aligning with 2026 consumer priorities, all delivered directly on the show floor.

COTERIE and MAGIC will return to New York September 9-11, 2026, strategically aligned with New York Fashion Week. To learn more about COTERIE please visit . To learn more about MAGIC, please visit .

About COTERIE by Informa

COTERIE by Informa is the premier East Coast women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: Text>

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit .

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