Kyota Introduces The Konbi M728 Dualpro 4D Massage Chair: Luxury Features At An Unmatched Value

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kyota Massage Chairs, a leader in innovative home wellness solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Kyota Konbi M728 DualPro 4D Massage Chair. This state-of-the-art massage chair introduces dual back mechanisms previously reserved for only the highest-end models, at an unprecedented value.The Dual Back Mechanisms glide along an L-Track, following the natural curve of the spine, down to the glutes. What makes this design special is that it uses two synchronized massage units, working together like having two skilled massage therapists at once. They provide steady, deep-tissue pressure, covering more of your back and giving smoother transitions between massage areas than a traditional massage chair.

Enhancing the experience further, the Konbi M728 includes SootheMe® Sounds and built-in Bluetooth® speakers, creating a calming soundscape for full relaxation. A quick-access panel allows users to adjust 4D intensity levels or cycle through 12 auto programs, while customizable slots let users save their favorite massage programs, all easily controlled via an 8” touch screen tablet. The Konbi also features an onboard Health Scan, measuring heart rate and blood oxygen to assess fatigue and recommend a personalized massage program tailored to the user's needs.

“With the Konbi DualPro, we wanted to make dual mechanism, high-end massage technology accessible to more people than ever before,” said David Figler, EVP of Product Development at Kyota Massage Chairs.“This chair delivers the luxury, comfort, and innovation people expect from premium models, now in a more affordable package that can transform home wellness.”

Studies show that stress is one of the biggest barriers to both physical and mental health, affecting sleep, energy, and overall well-being. In today's fast-paced world, finding time for self-care is more important than ever. Massage chairs offer a convenient way to enjoy the benefits of massage therapy at home, helping to reduce stress, ease muscle tension, and promote relaxation, supporting both physical comfort and mental wellness.

The Kyota Konbi M728 DualPro 4D Massage chair is available at Costco, bringing professional-grade massage therapy into homes nationwide.

About Kyota Massage Chairs

Kyota Massage Chairs is a leader in wellness innovation, dedicated to creating products that enhance relaxation, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. With a commitment to quality and user satisfaction, Kyota continues to set the standard in luxury massage chairs.