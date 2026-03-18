Andhra Pays Rs 226 Crore To Families Displaced By Polavaram Project

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 226.61 crore to families displaced by Polavaram Project as part of third instalment under land acquisition and rehabilitation & resettlement.

The Chief Minister met the displaced people at his official residence here and presented them the cheque on the eve of Ugadi, the Telugu new year.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked that the government holds in high esteem the displaced persons who sacrificed their lands and homes for the sake of the Polavaram project. He stated that the project is becoming a reality solely as a result of their sacrifices.

Describing the Polavaram Project as lifeline of the state, the Chief Minister said that once it is completed and river interlinking is achieved, it will benefit the entire state.

He noted that due to the negligence of previous governments, the diaphragm wall was damaged. After consulting experts, the government has now undertaken reconstruction of a new diaphragm wall at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

CM Naidu said the diaphragm wall will be completed within a week and that project works are progressing rapidly.

Stating that work has been accelerated over the past 21 months, he expressed confidence that the project will be completed within two months after next year's Ugadi, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the people.

The Chief Minister clarified that Rampachodavaram constituency was reorganized as Polavaram district keeping the project and displaced people in mind. Though it is a Central government project, he said the state government is completing it with strong commitment.

The Chief Minister stated that compensation payments to displaced families have accelerated only after the coalition government came to power.

He said Rs 800 crore was released as the first instalment during Sankranti in January 2025, and Rs 916 crore as the second instalment during Diwali last year.

Now, Rs 226.6 crore is being released as the third instalment on the occasion of Ugadi. A total of Rs 1,943 crore has been paid to 26,149 displaced persons over the past 21 months.

As part of the two-phase project construction, steps have been taken to relocate 38,068 displaced persons in the first phase. Out of 75 rehabilitation colonies, 26 have already been completed, while 49 are under construction.

The Chief Minister further stated that colonies are being constructed for 17,114 displaced persons identified in 2022, with a target to complete rehabilitation by April 2027. Around Rs 3,500 crore more is required for the project.

Each displaced family is being provided Rs 3.5 lakh for house construction, and the amount for house sites has been increased to Rs 2 lakh. He said the project was delayed by 6-7 years due to the negligence of previous governments.

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu, Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad and Polavaram R&R officials were present.