Bengaluru Demolition Row: Karnataka High Court Grants Bail To Woman Over 'Jai Bangla' Slogan

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal who was arrested for allegedly raising the 'Jai Bangla' slogan during a demolition drive in Bengaluru. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances in which the slogan was raised and the subsequent police action.

Bail Granted By High Court

A bench led by Justice S Rachaiah passed the order while hearing a bail petition filed by Sarbanu Khatoon, who is currently residing in Hulimangala Podu village in Anekal taluk.

Details Of The Incident

The court examined the complaint and the sequence of events. According to records, officials were demolishing illegal sheds on government land in the Hebbagodi area when the incident occurred. At the time, a video of the demolition was being recorded.

It was noted that a person in the crowd allegedly provoked Khatoon by asking her to chant 'Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. In response, she first raised the slogan 'Jai Bangla' and then chanted 'Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai' three times.

Court's Observations

The court also took into account Khatoon's personal circumstances, noting that she has two young children who are dependent on her. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court held that she could be granted bail, subject to appropriate conditions.