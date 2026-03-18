Indian Drone Firm Ideaforge Wins First US Order To Secure Texas Schools

New Delhi: In a major milestone for the Indian defence company, drone maker ideaForge has received the first purchase order from the United States for its integrated autonomous unmanned systems. The procurement of ideaForge's autonomous unmanned systems will provide security support through aerial monitoring at schools in Texas, US.

The company claimed that its UAVs were impressive during the demo and instantly shortlisted by the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Police Department.

The company will deploy NDAA-compliant SWITCH and Q6 V3 to provide surveillance coverage across 20–25 schools, to monitor campus infrastructure enabled by cutting-edge technology and data analytics.

“This will empower authorities to have real-time situational awareness and respond to any security threats, suspicious activities & unauthorised invasions across the campuses more promptly and diligently,” the drone maker said.

ideaForge on the deal

Ankit Mehta, CEO and Co-founder of ideaForge Technology Limited said:“Deep tech is changing the way institutions around the world are approaching surveillance and security. With mission-centric engineering, ideaForge UAV platforms are designed to deliver reliable aerial intelligence in environments where timely situational awareness can make a significant difference.”

“Initiatives like these show how integrated AI-enabled autonomous unmanned systems with a persistent 'eyes in the sky' capability enables faster monitoring of large perimeters and improves response preparedness. At ideaForge, we believe secure & reliable drone platforms are an integral part of strengthening public safety,” he said.

“We are encouraged to see forward-looking institutions like Lamar CISD leveraging aerial intelligence to create safer learning environments where students can think and learn with their focus on the future within a secure and a protected ecosystem,” Mehta added.

Features and capabilities of SWITCH drones

SWITCH UAVs are designed to function with long-endurance capabilities, enabling better precision surveillance through advanced features like Moving Target Indicator (MTI), real-time target tracking, and autonomous mission workflows.

The security teams can monitor large school perimeters with great reliability. The system has 120-minute flight time and an exceptional 15-kilometer operational range for quick deployment in any environment.

Further the Q6 V3 is a next-generation UAV designed especially for security & public safety applications.

With its dual EO/IR payloads, a 30x HD optical camera, a 512p thermal imaging payload and up to 50 minutes of optimised flying time, this platform enables operators to efficiently monitor campuses during the day & as well as at night.

Rapid operational turnaround is guaranteed by the system's low-maintenance architecture along with its integrated handheld ground control station (GCS) & quick-deploy packaging.

Both platforms are equipped with BlueFire Live!, enabling real-time situational awareness by seamlessly streaming live aerial feeds to command centres and ensuring coordinated response on the ground.