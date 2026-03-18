Hims & Hers Opens Up Pre-Launch Waitlist For Ozempic And Wegovy Following Partnership With Novo Nordisk

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) on Wednesday announced a pre-launch waitlist for Ozempic and Wegovy following a partnership with Novo Nordisk AS (NVO).

Hims & Hers stated that people who sign up for the waitlist will gain priority access to the official debut of Ozempic and Wegovy on the telehealth company's platform.

Interested users can join the waitlist here or here.

Hims & Hers shares were down nearly 1% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory with message volumes at 'high' levels at the time of writing.

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