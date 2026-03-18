DVLT Stock Surges 14% Pre-Market Today Retail Gearing Up For 'Big' Earnings



Datavault credits growth to strong demand for its technology licensing solutions.

Between Q4 2025 and February 2026, major asset managers sharply expanded holdings in the company. Datavault AI secured a $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company in 2025.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) is drawing retail investor attention on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism ahead of the company's fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2025 earnings on Thursday.

In February, the company announced that its preliminary, unaudited revenue for fiscal year 2025 is projected to range from $38 million to $40 million, significantly exceeding its previous forecast of $30 million. This is well above the analysts' consensus estimate of $24.7 million, according to Fiscal AI data.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Datavault AI stock traded over 14% higher in Wednesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'high' from 'low' levels in 24 hours.

DVLT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Mar. 18, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 576% surge in message volume over a 24-hour period.

A bullish Stocktwits user expressed optimism about earnings, calling it“a big day”.

Another user said if the $1 level is breached, the next significant resistance could emerge near $1.30 to $1.40.

Rising Demand for Technology Solutions

The company, specializing in data monetization and real-world asset tokenization, has seen increased demand for its technology solutions. Datavault AI had earlier stated that revenue growth was mainly driven by client technology licensing agreements and by increased contributions from its Data Science Group, which delivers services related to digital asset tokenization and data-driven monetization initiatives.

Between Q4 2025 and February 2026, major asset managers dramatically increased their stakes in Datavault AI. Vanguard boosted its holdings from about 393,000 shares to 11.8 million shares, State Street rose from roughly 335,000 shares to 10 million shares, and BlackRock expanded from 136,000 shares to 4.1 million shares.

In 2025, Datavault AI secured a $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company, providing additional resources to support ongoing expansion and operational scaling.

For 2026, the company is targeting $200 million in revenue, which, if achieved, would represent a fivefold increase over the midpoint of its projected 2025 results.

DVLT stock has gained over 19% year-to-date.

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