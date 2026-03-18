Zelensky Discusses Unblocking Of EUR 90B For Ukraine With Spanish PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this during a joint media briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

"We [together with the Prime Minister of Spain] also discussed today the work on a EUR 90 billion package for Ukraine from Europe. This package needs to be unblocked. Spain supports us. Moreover, this is not only a matter of finances, but also of fundamental justice that should exist in Europe," he said.

Working visit of the President of Ukraine to Spain / Photo: Office of the President

Zelensky recalled that the decision on this support package was made in the context of the fate of frozen Russian assets held in Europe, which, according to him, should serve to protect against Russian strikes and support post-war recovery.

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"The decision to transfer Russian assets, unfortunately, was not adopted. Instead, a financial stability package was formed, essentially based on the continued freezing of Russian assets. It is very important for us to receive this funding. That is why it is crucial that the European package starts working as soon as possible. We very much hope that Europe will ensure the real implementation of the adopted decision, especially when it is fair and when the protection of people's lives depends on it," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Hungary has stated it will block EUR 90 billion in financial aid to Ukraine and the EU's 20th sanctions package until the issue of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline is resolved.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine